Strategic autonomy guides ties, PM tells Xi, seeks mutual trust amid global turmoil

NEW DELHI: Aiming for long-term stability in India-China relations amid disrupted global trade and shifting geopolitical alignments triggered by US tariffs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday noted with President Xi Jinping that the two countries must pursue strategic autonomy and their ties should not be viewed through the lens of a third country.

“Our cooperation impacts 2.8 billion people and holds global significance,” Modi said, underlining that relations must be grounded in “mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity.”

“Prime Minister noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens. The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

Modi pointed to a “positive direction” in ties since their October 2024 meeting, which led to a new border management agreement. “We are committed to advancing our relationship with mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity at its core.”

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, came days after the United States imposed 50% tariffs on key Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s energy trade with Russia. The bilateral talks signalled both countries’ intent to recalibrate ties on their own terms — without being influenced by Western economic pressure.