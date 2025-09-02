Activist Manoj Jarange ends five-day fast, calls off protest after claiming victory over Maratha quota demands

Jarange accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, and other members of the panel at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation since August 29, marking the end of his fast.

The 43-year-old activist was in tears after breaking the fast as his supporters cheered loudly at the protest site. He later left Azad Maidan in an ambulance for medical check-up.

The breakthrough followed a meeting between Jarange and a state cabinet sub-committee. Soon after the talks, a government resolution (GR) was issued, laying out the process to identify and certify Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian OBC caste.

As per the GR, a dedicated committee will be formed to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who can provide documentary proof of their lineage.

Historical references from the Hyderabad gazetteer will guide the verification process.

The verification will be handled at the village level by a panel comprising gram sevaks, talathis (revenue officials), and assistant agriculture officers.

Individuals must show evidence, such as land records dated prior to November 21, 1961, to prove Kunbi ancestry.

Jarange, who began his fast on August 29 demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas in education and government jobs under the OBC category, declared the outcome a victory for the community.

He was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up following the announcement.