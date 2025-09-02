Activist Manoj Jarange ends five-day fast, calls off protest after claiming victory over Maratha quota demands

Activist Manoj Jarange ended his five-day hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government accepted severral of his key demands regarding Maratha community reservations, including the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.
Jarange accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, and other members of the panel at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation since August 29, marking the end of his fast.
The 43-year-old activist was in tears after breaking the fast as his supporters cheered loudly at the protest site. He later left Azad Maidan in an ambulance for medical check-up.
The breakthrough followed a meeting between Jarange and a state cabinet sub-committee. Soon after the talks, a government resolution (GR) was issued, laying out the process to identify and certify Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian OBC caste.
As per the GR, a dedicated committee will be formed to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who can provide documentary proof of their lineage.
Historical references from the Hyderabad gazetteer will guide the verification process.
The verification will be handled at the village level by a panel comprising gram sevaks, talathis (revenue officials), and assistant agriculture officers.
Individuals must show evidence, such as land records dated prior to November 21, 1961, to prove Kunbi ancestry.
Jarange, who began his fast on August 29 demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas in education and government jobs under the OBC category, declared the outcome a victory for the community.
He was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up following the announcement.
My govt focused on Marathaas welfare: CM Fadnavis
Meanhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed activist Manoj Jarange’s decision to end his five-day hunger strike over the Maratha quota demand, asserting that the government had acted in the community’s interest through a lawful and fair resolution.
Addressing the media, Fadnavis reiterated his administration's commitment to the welfare of the Maratha community.
“Our objective was to deliver justice to the Marathas. I thank Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as well as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and the cabinet sub-committee, for their efforts in resolving the issue,” he said.
The Chief Minister clarified that caste certificates would be issued to individuals, not to the entire community, and noted that the process would be governed by legal scrutiny.
“We clearly conveyed the legal challenges involved in Jarange’s demands. While there is some misconception among OBCs regarding Maratha reservations, it is unfounded,” Fadnavis said.
He said that his government is committed to the welfare of all communities in the state, Marathas, OBCs, and others and said political criticism would not distract him from that goal. “Criticism is part of public life, but our focus remains on inclusive development,” he added.
(With inputs from PTI)