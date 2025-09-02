Land subsidence in Chamoli’s Nanda Nagar destroys homes, triggers panic in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, already battered by natural calamities including cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides across its mountainous regions, is now facing a new and terrifying phenomenon: widespread land subsidence in Chamoli’s Nanda Nagar. The crisis has triggered fresh panic among villagers as the very ground beneath their homes begins to give way.

On Monday night, two more buildings in Nanda Nagar's Band Bazar suffered severe damage due to land subsidence, bringing the total to seven destroyed, with another 16 precariously perched on the brink. The continuous ground movement is an escalating threat, pushing more structures into the danger zone with each passing day.

Adding to the residents' woes, water has begun to emerge from the ground, causing further alarm in Band Bazaar and Lakshmi Market. A joint team from the Jal Sansthan and Tehsil administration is now actively working to divert this flow, using a four-inch rubber pipe over a 400-meter stretch.

"Approximately two inches of water were initially seeping from the ground. Fortunately, it has now become clear," stated Yashpal Negi, Junior Engineer for Jal Sansthan, indicating a slight improvement in the water quality.