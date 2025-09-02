Land subsidence in Chamoli’s Nanda Nagar destroys homes, triggers panic in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, already battered by natural calamities including cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides across its mountainous regions, is now facing a new and terrifying phenomenon: widespread land subsidence in Chamoli’s Nanda Nagar. The crisis has triggered fresh panic among villagers as the very ground beneath their homes begins to give way.
On Monday night, two more buildings in Nanda Nagar's Band Bazar suffered severe damage due to land subsidence, bringing the total to seven destroyed, with another 16 precariously perched on the brink. The continuous ground movement is an escalating threat, pushing more structures into the danger zone with each passing day.
Adding to the residents' woes, water has begun to emerge from the ground, causing further alarm in Band Bazaar and Lakshmi Market. A joint team from the Jal Sansthan and Tehsil administration is now actively working to divert this flow, using a four-inch rubber pipe over a 400-meter stretch.
"Approximately two inches of water were initially seeping from the ground. Fortunately, it has now become clear," stated Yashpal Negi, Junior Engineer for Jal Sansthan, indicating a slight improvement in the water quality.
According to an officer at disaster management, the homes of Narendra Singh and Govind Singh in Kunwar Colony also succumbed to the ground movement on Monday night. These families had already been safely relocated to relief camps by the Tehsil administration. While two wedding halls in safer areas have been converted into relief camps, the practicality of living there with all belongings has proven difficult.
Consequently, 18 affected families have sought refuge in rented accommodations, leaving only five 'Paryavaran Mitron' (essential service volunteers) in the designated camps. Naib Tehsildar Rakesh Devli confirmed that tin sheets, tarpaulins, and fodder have been provided to aid those with livestock.
Top police officials, including Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar and Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Singh Bisht, visited the disaster-stricken area of Nanda Nagar to assess the situation and meet with affected residents.
"Our police personnel have been instructed to provide all possible assistance to the affected, prevent entry into hazardous zones, and issue alerts during heavy rainfall," SP Panwar stated, adding that police station staff were also advised to ensure their own safety.
In a bid to reassure the distraught residents, Thrali MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta announced that Nanda Nagar's disaster-affected families would receive compensation on par with those in Thrali. MLA Tamta confirmed he had discussed the matter with the Chief Minister Dhami after surveying the affected zone.
"In Thrali, nine disaster-affected individuals have already received cheques of Rs 5 lakh each. Nanda Nagar's affected will receive compensation on similar lines," Tamta affirmed.
Tamta further told, "Our primary focus right now is to safely shift people to secure locations. We are providing facilities as requested by the affected, and appropriate arrangements are also being made for their livestock."