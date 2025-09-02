PM makes first attack on Congress, RJD after his mother was 'abused' in Bihar

Turning the incident into a broader campaign against the Opposition among women, PM Modi urged, "You should seek answers from RJD and Congress. There should be only one voice from every street and neighbourhood — abuses of mother will not be tolerated." He further described the incident as an attack on women’s dignity and said, "Attack on honour, will not be tolerated. RJD’s atrocities — will not be tolerated. Congress’s attack — will not be tolerated. Insult to mothers, will not be tolerated”.

The Prime Minister alleged, "The people who hurl abuses at mothers have a mindset that women are weak." Escalating his criticism of the Congress-RJD combine, he said, "My mother had nothing to do with politics, so why was she abused by RJD-Congress? These abuses are an insult to entire mothers, sisters and daughters”.

“Mother is my world. My mother was abused from dais of RJD-Congress, I never imagined it would happen; it was an insult to mothers and daughters of Bihar,” he said in a tone surcharged with emotion.

A man identified as Rizvi alias Raja of Bhopura village in Darbhanga district of Bihar was arrested by the police after a video clip of him hurling abuses at the prime minister went viral on social media.

Taking a direct attack on the RJD, Bihar’s main Opposition party, PM Modi claimed the party never wanted women to progress. "It never want to let women progress and that is why RJD always opposed even women reservation," he alleged, just a day after the RJD-Congress and other allied parties held the Voters Adhikar Rally in Patna.

Criticising the Congress, he said, "The Congress has never tolerated any backward or extremely backward person progresses ahead. The Congress thinks that it is the right of the big names to abuse the workers… hence they start abusing people," the Prime Minister said.