Newborn bitten by rats in Indore’s MY hospital dies; nurses suspended, State HRC orders probe

BHOPAL: One of the two newborns who were reportedly bitten by rats on successive days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Madhya Pradesh’s largest state government hospital, Indore’s MY Hospital, died during treatment on Tuesday.

The low-birth-weight (LBW) baby girl, who weighed only 1.2 kg and had critically low hemoglobin levels, pulmonary complications, and other congenital anomalies, was on ventilator support.

“Two newborns were bitten by rats on the shoulder and fingers. Both were under treatment by the pediatric surgery department.

According to doctors, the baby girl, who was around 5–7 days old and hailed from the adjoining Khargone district, had been abandoned at the hospital by her parents.

She was in a moribund state and on ventilator support. The baby died due to septicemia, but the rat bite wasn’t the cause, as the wound was too small,” said Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria, Dean of MGM Medical College.

“The other child has undergone surgery and is currently stable on ventilator support,” Dr. Ghanghoria added.

Importantly, while the deceased baby girl was from Khargone district, the other newborn, a baby boy hails from the neighboring Dewas district.

While maintaining that the rat menace had been present in the ICU facility for only the past 4–5 days, Dr. Ghanghoria detailed a series of actions taken in response.