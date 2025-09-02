Official note confirms ‘VVIP’ visit, PM Modi likely to visit Manipur mid-September

Officials remained tight-lipped but an MLA of the ruling BJP almost confirmed PM Modi’s visit.

“The PM’s visit is almost confirmed,” he told TNIE on Tuesday wishing not to be named.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the state since an ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals, and resultant violence left more than 250 people dead and around 60,000 others displaced.

It has been months that the violence has subsided but the State has remained ethnically partitioned even after more than two years since the violence broke out.

The Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo tribals still cannot go to each other’s areas.

Earlier, the Congress slammed PM Modi umpteen times for not visiting Manipur despite the massive destruction in the State.

Meanwhile, the PM will also visit Assam. He is likely to visit Mizoram as well to inaugurate the 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway line.

In Assam, he will take part in the year-long centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika and lay the foundation for various development projects.