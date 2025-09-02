Poll body issues notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for dual voter registration in Delhi

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that he was enrolled as a voter in two assembly constituencies in Delhi.

According to BJP. Khera’s name appears in the electoral rolls of both the Jangpura and New Delhi assembly segments.

The notice has been issued under Section 17 and Section 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which prohibit a person from being registered in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency. Khera has been directed to submit an explanation, along with supporting documents, by 11 am on September 8.

The notice by EC read, “As you may be aware, being registered in the electoral roll in more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

You are therefore directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under the said Act.” Under election law, holding more than one active voter ID is punishable with imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.

The Election Commission has said it will proceed in accordance with the law once Khera submits his reply or if he fails to respond by the deadline.