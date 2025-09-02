'Ready to face any consequences, won't leave Azad Maidan,' says Jarange as Mumbai police issue notice to vacate

Jarange Patil said that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is trying to harass them.

“If the State government accepts our demand, then we are ready to vacate the Azad Maidan. We have not come here to stay permanently but to press our demand. If the police use and resort to the lathi charge, then it will have adverse consequences. The Maratha community will never forget the brutal and inhuman treatment by this government. And whenever the government ministers come to rural areas, we will also show our strength and take revenge,” Jarange Patil warned.

"Let the police arrest Maratha protestors and put them in jail; then also they will continue the protest."

“We have not violated any rules. The state government is deliberately conspiring against the Maratha community to defame it and damage the protest. We will approach the court and get permission to continue our protest."

Jarange Patil said that the government should not check the patience of the protestors. “We are doing a peaceful protest; allow us to do it. Do not disturb us. I am ready to die, but will not leave Azad Maidan,” Jarange Patil warned.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police cleared the roads that were blocked by Maratha protesters and their vehicles. They even cleaned the road.