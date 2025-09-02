Maratha quota: Jarange's fast enters fifth day; Mumbai police issues notice asking to vacate Azad Maidan

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a notice to Manoj Jarange and his supporters, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan in the city as the activist's hunger strike over the demand for Maratha quota entered the fifth day.

The notice came hours after the Bombay High Court on Monday asked the government to ensure that the streets are vacated of the protesters by noon on Tuesday, noting that they have violated all pre-agitation conditions laid down by the police.

Describing the situation as grim on Monday as Jarange continued his agitation at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the HC, during a special hearing, observed that all pre-agitation conditions have been violated and asked protesters to stay within confines of the designated area for stir.

Noting that Mumbai was "literally paralysed" due to Maratha agitation, the HC stated it was giving an "opportunity" to Jarange and protesters to ensure all streets are vacated and cleaned by Tuesday noon.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad said since the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the Maharashtra government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps.

The government shall also ensure no more protesters enter the city henceforth, it said.

As the HC came down heavily on protesters for not remaining at Azad Maidan - the designated place for the agitation - and blocking vital areas and roads in south Mumbai, the 43-year-old activist asked his supporters to follow the court directives and not inconvenience people by roaming on streets.