Registration claims will be considered after Sept 1: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) submission that claims and objections regarding the draft electoral rolls can be filed even after the deadline expires on September 1.

The Commission, however, stated that while claims and objections can be filed even after the deadline, they will only be considered after the roll is finalised. Regarding the deadline extension, the court order noted, “The process will continue until the last date of nominations and all inclusions/exclusions are integrated in the final roll.”

Following this, the top court did not issue any order to extend the deadline beyond September 1. The two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing pleas by RJD, CPIM, ADR, and AIMIM seeking a fortnight’s extension for filing claims and objections in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The top court also directed the Bihar Legal Service Authority to depute para-legal volunteers to assist individuals and parties in filing their respective claims and objections.

It, however, expressed concern that parties had filed only 120 objections so far. It noted that most parties and voters are filing applications for deletion, not inclusion: 33,351 for inclusion and 1.34 lakh for deletion.

Most applications filed for deletion

