RTE refund: Top court to hear TN’s appeal against HC order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Tamil Nadu government’s petition challenging a Madras High Court order for reimbursing private unaided schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. The two-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta sought responses from the Centre and the petitioner before the high court and posted the matter after four weeks.

Arguing that the central and state governments shared concurrent responsibilities for funding education, TN’s counsel P Wilson said, “The Madras High Court erred in ruling that only the state is primarily responsible for these expenditures.”

He said TN had moved the apex court by filing the plea seeking a directive to the Centre to release its share of funds under Section 7 of RTE Act. “The joint responsibility for free education cannot be linked with compliance of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020,” he argued.

On June 10, the high court decided the petitioner’s plea for directions to the authorities to initiate the admission process under the RTE Act for academic year 2024-25. It said the TN government had the primary responsibility under Section 7(5) of the Act to provide funds for the implementation of its provisions.