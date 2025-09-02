Sanatan row: SC to hear Udhaya plea in 2026

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear in 2026 the plea of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking to club all FIRs and complaints over his contentious “eradicate Sanatan Dharma” remarks in 2023 and transfer them to one place.

Stalin’s plea came up for hearing on Monday, before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Udhayanidhi, pointed out several FIRs and complaints were filed against him.

Due to paucity of time, the court said it will hear the case in 2026. On March 6,SC had ordered that no further FIRs should be registered against Udhayanidhi for his alleged controversial Sanatana Dharma comments without its prior permission. The court has earlier passed the order, after being apprised that an application filed revealed that a new FIR had also been filed against him in Bihar.