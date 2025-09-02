Sanatan row: SC to hear Udhaya plea in 2026

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear in 2026 the plea of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking to club all FIRs and complaints over his contentious “eradicate Sanatan Dharma” remarks in 2023 and transfer them to one place.
Stalin’s plea came up for hearing on Monday, before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Udhayanidhi, pointed out several FIRs and complaints were filed against him.
Due to paucity of time, the court said it will hear the case in 2026. On March 6,SC had ordered that no further FIRs should be registered against Udhayanidhi for his alleged controversial Sanatana Dharma comments without its prior permission. The court has earlier passed the order, after being apprised that an application filed revealed that a new FIR had also been filed against him in Bihar.
At an event in September 2023, Stalin allegedly said Sanatan Dharma was against social justice and equality and should be “eradicated” and compared it to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, asking it to be “destroyed”.
Madurai lawyer moves apex court on DGP appointment
New Delhi: A lawyer in the Madurai bench of Madras HC, Henry Tiphagne, has moved a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against TN for violating Prakash Singh guidelines and appointing an in-charge DGP. The matter is likely to come up for hearing within a week, sources said. Despite anticipating the vacancy to arise on August 31, TN had not sent the proposal three months in advance to the UPSC for empanelment as per the SC judgment in Prakash Singh’s case, Tiphagne said in his petition.