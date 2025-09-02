SC collegium recommends 26 new names for appointment as Allahabad HC judges

NEW DELHI:

In a significant development, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended 26 new names, 14 judicial officers and 12 lawyers for appointment as Judges of the Allahabad High Court, including Supreme Court advocates Garima Prashad, Abdhesh Chaudhary, and Swarupama Chaturvedi.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 01 September 2025, approved the proposal for the appointment of the following Judicial Officers as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, (1) Dr. Ajay Kumar- II, (II) Shri Chawan Prakash, (iii) Shri Divesh Chandra Samant, (iv) Shri Prashant Mishra-I, (v) Shri Tarun Saxena, (vi) Shri Rajeev Bharti, (vii) Shri Padam Narain Mishra, (viii) Shri Lakshmi Kant Shukla, (ix) Shri Jai Prakash Tiwari, (x) Shri Devendra Singh-1, (xi) Shri Sanjiv Kumar, (xii) Smt. Vani Ranjan Agrawal, (xiii) Shri Achal Sachdev, and (xiv) Smt. Babita Rani.

Similarly, the SC Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of the following Advocates as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, (i) Shri Vivek Saran, (ii) Shri Adnan Ahmad (iii) Shri Vivek Kumar Singh, (iv) Smt. Garima Prashad, (v) Shri Sudhanshu Chauhan, (vi) Shri Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary, (vii) Smt. Swarupama Chaturvedi, (viii) Shri Jai Krishna Upadhyay (ix) Shri Siddharth Nandan, (x) Shri Kunal Ravi Singh, (xi) Shri Indrajeet Shukla, and (xii) Shri Satya Veer Singh.

Following the recommendations of the SC Collegium, the Centre will now deliberate on these names and send the final proposal back to the SC Collegium for approval.

The SC Collegium is the apex body headed by Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai, which recommends appointments and transfers of judges to various State High Courts.