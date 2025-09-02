Trump aide Navarro calls 'show of unity' between Modi, Xi, Putin 'troublesome'

A day after his "Brahmins profiteering at the expense of Indian people" remark sparked a storm in India, President Donald Trump's top trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday described the show of unity between India, Russia and China as "troublesome."

Navarro's remarks came after the public display of bonhomie by the leaders of the three countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on Monday.

"It's troublesome," Navarro said at the White House on Monday when asked about the "show of unity" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It was a shame to see Modi getting in bed as the leader of the biggest democracy in the world with the two biggest authoritarian dictators in the world, Putin and Xi Jinping. That doesn't make any sense," the Trump administration's senior counselor for Trade and Manufacturing said.

His remarks, and the display of camaraderie between Modi, Putin and Xi, came against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in India-US relations in over two decades, with the strain exacerbated by President Trump's tariff policy and constant criticism of New Delhi by his administration.