'Brahmins' profiteering at expense of Indian people: White House trade adviser Navarro

NEW YORK: In a new rant against India for its purchases of Russian oil, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has said that "Brahmins" are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people and it needs to "stop".

"Look (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is a great leader," Navarro, the Trump administration's Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

The trade adviser said that he doesn't understand how the Indian leader is cooperating with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping "when he's the biggest democracy in the world."

"So I would just simply say, the Indian people, please understand what's going on here. You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," Navarro said.

Navarro has been consistently targeting India over the last few days following a major downturn in ties between Washington and New Delhi over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariffs.

Trump has imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and an additional 25 per cent for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

India has termed the tariffs imposed on it as "unjustified and unreasonable".