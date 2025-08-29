Trump’s personal pique over India’s refusal on Kashmir mediation led to 50% tariffs: Jefferies report

The unprecedented 50% tariff imposed by the United States on Indian goods has less to do with trade disputes and more to do with President Donald Trump’s “personal pique” after New Delhi denied him the chance to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, according to a report by American investment bank Jefferies.

The full spectrum of duties, which came into force on August 27, will amount to a $55–60 billion blow to the Indian economy, the report estimated. Sectors such as textiles, footwear, jewellery and gems, which employ millions of workers, are set to be hit the hardest.

“Tariffs (on India) are primarily the consequence of the American president’s ‘personal pique’ that he was not allowed to play a role in seeking to end the long-running acrimony between India and Pakistan,” the Jefferies report said. It added: “India has never accepted third-party intervention in its relations with Pakistan and this remains a red line despite the economic costs of depriving the 47th American president of one of his opportunities to win the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Trump had repeatedly claimed he had prevented a “nuclear war” in South Asia by pressuring the neighbours into a ceasefire. On May 10, he even posted on social media that Washington had brokered a “full and immediate” halt to military action.

New Delhi has strongly rebutted these claims. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the ceasefire was achieved through direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, initiated by Islamabad, and had nothing to do with US intervention.

Jefferies noted that India’s firm position came at a cost. A trade deal between India and the US was nearly finalised earlier this year, but collapsed after the killing of 26 Indian tourists in Kashmir in April sparked a four-day military conflict with Pakistan. “The draconian tariffs India now faces are the result of an unfortunate series of events,” the report observed.

The report highlighted agriculture as another sticking point. Washington has been pressing New Delhi to open up its farm and dairy markets. a demand India has resisted across successive governments. “No Indian government, including the current government, is going to open up agriculture to imports given the devastating impact it would have on many poor people,” the report stressed. Nearly 250 million farmers and labourers rely on agriculture for their livelihoods, accounting for 40% of India’s workforce.