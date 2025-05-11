President Trump claimed credit for truce that wasn’t

NEW DELHI: Crediting American mediation for defusing a military escalation between India and Pakistan, President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a “full and immediate” ceasefire between India and Pakistan, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling it a “US-brokered” truce.

He praised Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif for their “wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace”.

However, sources in New Delhi emphasised that the understanding to halt military action was reached directly between the two militaries, not through any third-party mediation. They said the Pakistan DGMO initiated a call Saturday afternoon, leading to discussions and the ceasefire agreement.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”