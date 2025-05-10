Rubio dials Pakistan army chief, Indian External Affairs Minister, urges de-escalation

In another bid to defuse escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir on Friday, according to the US Department of State.

Rubio also called Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The calls came amid a dramatic surge in hostilities between India and Pakistan, marking their most severe confrontation in nearly three decades.

“Secretary Rubio urged both parties to find ways to de-escalate and offered US assistance in initiating constructive dialogue to prevent future conflicts,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. She emphasised Washington’s commitment to regional stability and its willingness to support peace efforts.

The conversation took place just hours before Pakistan claimed to have launched a military operation against India early Saturday.