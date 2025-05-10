G7 countries urge India, Pakistan to de-escalate situation

NEW DELHI: The Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday urged India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint and called for immediate de-escalation of their military conflict through dialogue.

The call by the powerful grouping came amid the continuing escalation of the military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The G7 said it is continuing to monitor the situation "closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution".

In a statement, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries said further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability.