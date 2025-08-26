US issues draft notice to enforce 50% tariffs on India from Aug. 27; Pharma, electronics exempted

NEW DELHI: The United States on Tuesday notified the implementation of additional 25% duties on Indian goods, thereby raising the overall tariff to 50%, to be effective from August 27.

According a the notice issued by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the tariff will cover a wide spectrum of Indian exports, including textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, machinery, furniture and marine products. However, a few items like steel, copper and aluminium and sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics and automobiles -- passenger vehicles like SUV and sedan -- have been exempted.

The additional tariffs are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation."

The CBP clarified that from 12:01 am eastern daylight time on that day, the higher tariffs will apply to all products of India that are either entered for consumption in the US or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption.

Industry exporters fear the new tariff will affect their profit margins and eventually slowdown in shipments to the US.

With Washington being India’s largest export market for a large chunk of the goods, exporters fear tapping a new market with similar demand will be challenging for many sectors.