Jaishankar draws India’s trade ‘red lines’, rebukes US over tariffs, Pakistan overtures

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said India would not compromise on the interests of its farmers and small producers, even as trade negotiations with the United States continue under the shadow of rising tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Jaishankar outlined India’s “red lines” in ongoing trade talks with Washington and sharply criticised what he called “unjustified and unreasonable” tariff hikes imposed by the Trump administration.

These include a possible doubling of tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, with an additional 25% penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil.

“Trade is really the major issue between our countries,” he said.

“The negotiations are still going on. The bottom line is, we have some red lines. And those are the interests of our farmers and small producers. That’s not something we can compromise on,” he added.

Jaishankar’s comments come amid strained ties between New Delhi and Washington, with multiple points of friction — from energy purchases to tariffs and trade imbalances — surfacing in recent months.

The minister said the current US administration’s approach to global affairs marked a sharp departure from past norms. “We’ve not had a US president who has conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one,” he said.

“That itself is a departure and it’s not limited to India. The whole world is adjusting to this change,” Jaishankar added.