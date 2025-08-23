Jaishankar draws India’s trade ‘red lines’, rebukes US over tariffs, Pakistan overtures

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said India would not compromise on the interests of its farmers and small producers, even as trade negotiations with the United States continue under the shadow of rising tariffs and geopolitical tensions.
Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Jaishankar outlined India’s “red lines” in ongoing trade talks with Washington and sharply criticised what he called “unjustified and unreasonable” tariff hikes imposed by the Trump administration.
These include a possible doubling of tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, with an additional 25% penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil.
“Trade is really the major issue between our countries,” he said.
“The negotiations are still going on. The bottom line is, we have some red lines. And those are the interests of our farmers and small producers. That’s not something we can compromise on,” he added.
Jaishankar’s comments come amid strained ties between New Delhi and Washington, with multiple points of friction — from energy purchases to tariffs and trade imbalances — surfacing in recent months.
The minister said the current US administration’s approach to global affairs marked a sharp departure from past norms. “We’ve not had a US president who has conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one,” he said.
“That itself is a departure and it’s not limited to India. The whole world is adjusting to this change,” Jaishankar added.
The minister also responded to criticism from US officials, who have accused India of “profiteering” by purchasing discounted Russian oil and exporting refined petroleum products to the West at market rates.
Brushing off the allegations, Jaishankar remarked: “It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing others of doing business.”
“If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don’t buy it. Nobody is forcing you. But Europe buys, America buys — so if you don’t like it, don’t buy it,” the EAM said, terming Washington's accusations as politically motivated.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar also rejected the notion that improving ties with China were a response to strains in India-US relations, calling such interpretations simplistic.
“It would be a mistaken analysis to try and crunch everything into a single narrative. Each relationship is shaped by its own dynamics,” he said.
Taking aim at the strategic inconsistencies of the US, Jaishankar invoked Washington’s history with Pakistan. “They have a history with each other, and they have a history of overlooking that history,” he said.
Asked about the US inviting Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir and the recent upswing in Washington-Islamabad ties, the EAM pointed to America’s selective memory.
“When you sometimes look at the certificates a military gives, it’s the same military that went into Abbottabad and found you-know-who there,” he added, referencing the US raid that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.
Jaishankar also dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington played a decisive role in mediating the ceasefire that ended Operation Sindoor between India and Pakistan.
“It’s one thing to acknowledge that countries make phone calls during crises — that’s normal diplomacy. But to claim credit for a ceasefire that was directly negotiated between India and Pakistan is something else entirely,” the EAM said, reiterating India’s long-standing position against third-party mediation in its regional affairs.