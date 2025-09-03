Arun Gawli walks out of Nagpur jail after 17 years as SC grants him bail in murder case

MUMBAI: After spending more than 17 years behind bars, gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli on Wednesday walked out of the Nagpur Central Jail days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a 2007 murder case, officials said.

The apex court granted bail to 76-year-old Gawli, who was serving life imprisonment for the murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh noted that Gawli was in jail for over 17 years and his appeal was pending before it.

"After the completion of all legal formalities of the prisons department, Gawli came out of the jail around 12.30 pm," an official said.

He was welcomed by his family members, lawyer and supporters.

Gawli was booked under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).