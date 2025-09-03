Chenab, Jhelum cross danger mark as heavy rains trigger flood threat in J&K; schools shut, highway closed

SRINAGAR: There is imminent flood threat in Jammu and Kashmir as the water level in rivers and streams across the Union Territory has significantly increased due to continuous downpour. The authorities have closed all educational institutions in the region while the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, is closed for vehicular traffic.
Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing continuous rainfall since yesterday. While it was raining in Jammu region from the morning, it started raining in the Valley from the evening. A MeT official said significant rainfall has been recorded in J&K since yesterday 8.30 am till 5.30 am today.
“Jammu recorded 81 mm rainfall, Reasi 203 mm, Katra 193 mm, Samba 48 mm, Ramban 82 mm, Baderwah 96.2 mm, Batote 157.3 mm, Doda 114 mm, Kishtwar 50 mm, Banihal 95 mm, Rajouri 57.4 mm, Pahalgam 55 mm, Kokernag 68.2 mm, Srinagar observatory 32 mm and Qazigund 68 mm,” he said.
Due to the continuous rainfall, the water level in Chenab in Jammu region and Jhelum in Kashmir has increased. While the water in Chenab in Jammu and Udhampur has crossed the danger level and flood alarm mark in Jammu region, the water level is increasing in Jhelum in the Valley. The water level in Vaishow nallah in south Kashmir has risen significantly in the last two hours due to continuous rainfall.
According to independent weather forecaster Aadil Maqbool, the Vaishow nallah, Sheshnag Nallah and Lidder Nallah in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district have already crossed the danger mark. He said water levels of Jhelum at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar are likely to cross the flood declaration mark today due to incessant rainfall.
He added that there would be no major improvement in weather condition till evening and downpour is likely to persist until then. “Some parts of Jammu and south Kashmir are likely to receive another round of heavy rainfall and the same is expected over central and few parts of north Kashmir,” Aadil said.
In the wake of continuous rainfall, authorities have ordered closure of all educational institutions in the UT as a precautionary measure. Besides, all examinations scheduled for the day have been cancelled.
“In view of prevailing weather conditions in Kashmir, levels are rising in water bodies and rains are expected to continue till mid-day as per IMD. Field teams of administration are closely monitoring the situation and contingency plans are in place. People are advised to exercise caution and not venture near water bodies,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said.
The closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway has worsened the situation, with the Valley facing a spike in prices of fruits, vegetables and other essentials. The highway remains the crucial supply line for the region.
Jammu and Kashmir, especially Jammu region, has been battered by rains since mid-August and over 150 people have died in cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the region. Thousands of residential houses, bridges, roads and other infrastructure have been damaged, mostly in Jammu. The region is now bracing for another flood-like situation.
The administration has advised people to stay alert and avoid venturing near water bodies. The MeT has also warned of heavy rains and the possibility of cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods at vulnerable places due to incessant rains.