Chenab, Jhelum cross danger mark as heavy rains trigger flood threat in J&K; schools shut, highway closed

SRINAGAR: There is imminent flood threat in Jammu and Kashmir as the water level in rivers and streams across the Union Territory has significantly increased due to continuous downpour. The authorities have closed all educational institutions in the region while the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, is closed for vehicular traffic.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing continuous rainfall since yesterday. While it was raining in Jammu region from the morning, it started raining in the Valley from the evening. A MeT official said significant rainfall has been recorded in J&K since yesterday 8.30 am till 5.30 am today.

“Jammu recorded 81 mm rainfall, Reasi 203 mm, Katra 193 mm, Samba 48 mm, Ramban 82 mm, Baderwah 96.2 mm, Batote 157.3 mm, Doda 114 mm, Kishtwar 50 mm, Banihal 95 mm, Rajouri 57.4 mm, Pahalgam 55 mm, Kokernag 68.2 mm, Srinagar observatory 32 mm and Qazigund 68 mm,” he said.

Due to the continuous rainfall, the water level in Chenab in Jammu region and Jhelum in Kashmir has increased. While the water in Chenab in Jammu and Udhampur has crossed the danger level and flood alarm mark in Jammu region, the water level is increasing in Jhelum in the Valley. The water level in Vaishow nallah in south Kashmir has risen significantly in the last two hours due to continuous rainfall.

According to independent weather forecaster Aadil Maqbool, the Vaishow nallah, Sheshnag Nallah and Lidder Nallah in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district have already crossed the danger mark. He said water levels of Jhelum at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar are likely to cross the flood declaration mark today due to incessant rainfall.

He added that there would be no major improvement in weather condition till evening and downpour is likely to persist until then. “Some parts of Jammu and south Kashmir are likely to receive another round of heavy rainfall and the same is expected over central and few parts of north Kashmir,” Aadil said.