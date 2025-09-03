Maratha community divided as Maharashtra government issues GR on Kunbi certificates under OBC quota

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government’s decision to implement the Hyderabad Gazette and the ‘one-clan’ formula for granting Kunbi certificates has triggered divisions within the Maratha community, with sections questioning the move even as it opens the door for availing benefits under the Other Backwards Class (OBC) category.

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil staged the hunger protest with a major demand of recognising Maratha and Kunbi as one cast, blood relation, implementations of Hyderabad, Satara Gazettes, and withdrawal of police cases against the Maratha protestors.

State government, taking cognisance of the Maratha protestors, issued the GR of implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette and one clan formula while seeking more time for recognising Maratha and Kunbi as one caste and Sage-Soyere as one clan.

The retired justice BJ Kolse Patil said that this GR of the state government is nothing but lip service to the Maratha community's demand for reservations. He said that whatever the incumbent state government has promised through the GR that will not pass the court of law test, it will surely be challenged.