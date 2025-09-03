Rains batter Himachal: 5 dead in house collapses, 1,337 roads closed, schools shut in 3 districts

SHIMLA: Five people were killed in house collapse incidents as torrential rains triggered landslides and flash floods across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, blocking 1,337 roads, including four national highways, officials said.

The local meteorological office has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rain in isolated areas of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts on Wednesday and a yellow alert for heavy rain in Una and Bilaspur districts.

In Solan district's Samloh village, a woman died after she was buried under the debris of her house that collapsed following heavy rain late on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Hemlata. Her husband, Heem Ram, four children, and her 85-year-old handicapped mother-in-law escaped with minor injuries.

In another incident, a man and a woman were rescued from the rubble after their house caved in following rain in Kullu's Dhalpur. The woman later succumbed to her injuries, police said, adding that the details of the deceased were awaited.

Officials said that a landslide that occurred near Jangam Bagh BBMB colony in Sundernagar in Mandi district on Tuesday evening claimed three lives -- two women and a child.

The deceased have been identified as Bharti (28) and her 2.5-year-old daughter Kirtan. They were rescued and taken to hospital where they were declared dead. One of the bodies is yet to be identified, they said.