Rains batter Himachal: Six killed as houses burried under landslide; over 1,150 roads closed

CHANDIGARH: Six people, including four members of a family, lost their lives and one person remains missing after a landslide struck two houses in Jangambag, located in the Sundernagar subdivision of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Gurpreet Singh, his wife Bharti (30), their three-year-old daughter Kirat, Shanti Devi (70), and Surender Kaur (56). The sixth victim is an unidentified man who was passing by on a two-wheeler at the time of the incident.

Another individual, Rahil, who was also caught in the landslide along with his vehicle, remains missing. Search operations are continuing in an effort to locate him.

According to sources, the landslide occurred late last night, severely damaging two houses and trapping a passer-by. Three bodies were recovered shortly after the incident, and the death toll rose to six this morning after three more bodies were found during an ongoing search operation.