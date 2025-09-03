Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan to visit flood-affected areas of Punjab on September 4

Sources said that Chouhan will reach Amritsar on Thursday morning and then proceed to the flood-affected areas.

He will also hold a high-level meeting with the State Agriculture Minister and officials from the state and central governments.

Soon after landing in Delhi from his visit to Japan and China on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to CM Mann and discussed the situation arising from the rain and floods in the state and assured all help and support.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament of AAP from Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha announced the allocation of Rs 3.25 crore from MPLADS funds for immediate relief and long-term flood protection measures in the state.

Of this, Rs 2.75 crore has been sanctioned for the strengthening and repair of river embankments (bandh/flood protection embankments) in Gurdaspur district and Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for relief and rehabilitation works in flood-affected villages of Amritsar district.

"This calamity has destroyed homes, submerged fields, and caused enormous loss to our farmers and livestock. The MPLADS fund is not my money — it belongs to Punjab, it belongs to the people. I have taken this decision after visiting flood-affected areas and speaking with local sarpanches,’’ he added.

He further said that he would continue to press the Central Government for greater support and would raise this issue in Parliament to seek urgent assistance for Punjab.