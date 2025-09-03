Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan to visit flood-affected areas of Punjab on September 4

CHANDIGARH: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit flood-affected areas of Punjab on Thursday to assess the damage and the needs of affected farmers.
He has spoken to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and State Governor Gulab Chand Kataria today to inquire about the flood situation.
In a post on X, Chouhan said, "Today, I discussed about the flood situation due to heavy rainfall in Punjab with the Honourable Governor of Punjab, Chief Minister, and Agriculture Minister, and received detailed information.
"I will reach Punjab tomorrow morning and meet my brothers and sisters in the flood-affected areas. In this hour of crisis, the Central Government stands firmly with the brothers and sisters of Punjab and will provide all possible assistance.’’
Sources said that Chouhan will reach Amritsar on Thursday morning and then proceed to the flood-affected areas.
He will also hold a high-level meeting with the State Agriculture Minister and officials from the state and central governments.
Soon after landing in Delhi from his visit to Japan and China on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to CM Mann and discussed the situation arising from the rain and floods in the state and assured all help and support.
Meanwhile, Member of Parliament of AAP from Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha announced the allocation of Rs 3.25 crore from MPLADS funds for immediate relief and long-term flood protection measures in the state.
Of this, Rs 2.75 crore has been sanctioned for the strengthening and repair of river embankments (bandh/flood protection embankments) in Gurdaspur district and Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for relief and rehabilitation works in flood-affected villages of Amritsar district.
"This calamity has destroyed homes, submerged fields, and caused enormous loss to our farmers and livestock. The MPLADS fund is not my money — it belongs to Punjab, it belongs to the people. I have taken this decision after visiting flood-affected areas and speaking with local sarpanches,’’ he added.
He further said that he would continue to press the Central Government for greater support and would raise this issue in Parliament to seek urgent assistance for Punjab.