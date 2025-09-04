Centre wants to abrogate fulcrum of Constitution: Karnataka, WB & HP to SC

NEW DELHI: On 7th day of hearing in the Presidential reference case on Wednesday, governments of several states, including Karnataka, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, claimed before the Supreme Court that the Union government sought to “abrogate the fulcrum of the Constitution” by questioning the Court’s April 8 ruling that prescribed timelines for the President and the Governor to decide on Bills passed by the state legislatures.

Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for Karnataka, argued that the Union government tried to indirectly abrogate the fulcrum of the Constitution,which is the cabinet form of government and the responsibility of the legislature.

He clarified that the democratic form of government through the Cabinet has been held to be part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, contended that the Court should not fall into a trap where the governor becomes an impediment to the functioning of the Constitution.

“The Constitution is a living document. It owes its genesis to history, but owes its allegiance to the future, and you [judges] are the future because you interpret it. Let us not fall into a trap where the governor becomes an impediment to the functioning of the Constitution. Therefore, you will have to say something.... Don’t give a timeline, but you still have to say that there is no way he can withhold if it is passed again,” he argued.