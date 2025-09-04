MoEFCC seeks four weeks' time to review responses of Uttarakhand, Himachal on protection of Himalayas

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has requested a four-week extension from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to review the responses of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh regarding measures to declare the Higher Himalayas as an eco-sensitive zone and ensure its protection.

On December 18, 2023, the NGT directed the formation of a Joint Committee to recommend measures for declaring the Higher Himalayas as an eco-sensitive zone. The Committee submitted its final report on July 11, 2024, which recommended several measures, including the establishment of early warning systems, strict regulation of construction, promotion of sustainable tourism, afforestation, a ban on single-use plastics, and the involvement of local communities.

After the Committee's report, both Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh submitted their responses to the NGT, detailing the steps they have already taken in line with the recommendations. The MoEFCC has requested four weeks to review these responses. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on November 28, 2025.

The Uttarakhand government outlined the measures it has already implemented. This includes commissioning a carrying capacity study for tourists at Char Dham, which has been awarded to the Wildlife Institute of India, and preparing a master plan for an effective drainage system.

Besides, the state has established the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre to manage and reduce landslides effectively. Training programs are also being conducted for local residents on environmental conservation, specifically concerning wildlife (flora and fauna).