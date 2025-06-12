Himalayas facing the heat with higher temperature prediction, floods & more

NEW DELHI: Brace yourself for a more intense monsoon this year as hotter temperatures, heavier rains, and a spike in climate-related risks are forecast for India and its Himalayan neighbours, according to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

The Hindu kush Himalayan (HKH) region, which includes India, Nepal, Pakistan, and parts of China, may see temperatures climb up to 2ºC above normal along with widespread above-average rainfall.

ICIMOD utilised data from global and national meteorological agencies to compile its predictions and concluded that it could lead to an increase in heat stress, outbreaks of waterborne diseases like dengue, and a surge in floods, landslides, and glacial hazards.