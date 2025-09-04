One dead, 5 missing as landslides triggered by heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: At least nine people were buried under heavy debris and mud after a landslide struck Inner Akhara Bazaar in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh early today. One body has been recovered, three injured persons rescued, and the search for five others is ongoing.

The landslide struck around two houses in the congested Inner Akhara Bazaar locality in Kullu early this morning, as residents were asleep, causing widespread panic. Personnel from the District Disaster Management Authority, local police, and district administration are carrying out rescue operations to locate the five people still trapped under the debris. The rescue teams have been working tirelessly, but operations have been hampered due to inclement weather and precarious terrain.

Talking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police of Kullu, Kathikeyan Gokulachandran, said that the landslide, triggered by incessant rain, occurred in Inner Akhara Bazaar and buried two to three houses.

“While the body of one person has been recovered, three critically injured people have been rushed to the Regional Hospital in Kullu for treatment. The search for the remaining five, including three Kashmiri laborers and a woman, is ongoing as rescue teams continue clearing the debris,” he said.