One dead, 5 missing as landslides triggered by heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: At least nine people were buried under heavy debris and mud after a landslide struck Inner Akhara Bazaar in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh early today. One body has been recovered, three injured persons rescued, and the search for five others is ongoing.
The landslide struck around two houses in the congested Inner Akhara Bazaar locality in Kullu early this morning, as residents were asleep, causing widespread panic. Personnel from the District Disaster Management Authority, local police, and district administration are carrying out rescue operations to locate the five people still trapped under the debris. The rescue teams have been working tirelessly, but operations have been hampered due to inclement weather and precarious terrain.
Talking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police of Kullu, Kathikeyan Gokulachandran, said that the landslide, triggered by incessant rain, occurred in Inner Akhara Bazaar and buried two to three houses.
“While the body of one person has been recovered, three critically injured people have been rushed to the Regional Hospital in Kullu for treatment. The search for the remaining five, including three Kashmiri laborers and a woman, is ongoing as rescue teams continue clearing the debris,” he said.
Yesterday, another landslide occurred in the same area, burying two people under debris. Rescue teams have so far been unable to trace them, despite ongoing search operations. An NDRF jawan who got buried under debris yesterday was pulled out alive after 24 hours but remains in critical condition.
The administration has issued warnings to locals in vulnerable areas and urged people to remain alert and avoid travel to high-risk zones. Several areas across the state have reported similar incidents, resulting in severe damage to both public infrastructure and private property.
Meanwhile, a landslide in Shimla caused deodar trees to fall on houses in the Benmore area, where government quarters and bungalows of some ministers and judges are situated. The retaining wall, which had collapsed a fortnight ago, slid down, causing further damage to the road and endangering the safety of the houses in the area.
The water level at the Pong Dam this morning touched 1,394.51 feet, the highest level recorded this year, above the maximum mark of 1,390 feet for the fifth consecutive day. The average inflow was 1,32,595 cusecs, while the actual inflow was 1,07,301 cusecs. The average outflow was 91,167 cusecs. To regulate the rising water level, Bhakhra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities released 99,769 cusecs downstream, including 74,179 cusecs through the spillway and 16,988 cusecs through turbines.
According to the Meteorological Department, Himachal has received 62 per cent more rainfall than normal this season. Against a normal of 632 mm between June 1 and September 3, the state has recorded 921 mm. Shimla district alone has seen 110 per cent excess rainfall, while Kullu registered 107 per cent above normal. Other districts, including Bilaspur, Solan, Una, and Mandi, have also received far higher than average rainfall.
As many as 1,286 roads, including six National Highways, remain blocked due to landslides triggered by the heavy downpour, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre. The distribution across districts is: 293 in Mandi, 216 in Shimla, 225 in Kullu, 204 in Chamba, 91 in Sirmaur, 71 in Solan, 53 in Kangra, 47 in Lahaul and Spiti, 31 in Bilaspur, 39 in Una, and 4 in Hamirpur. Additionally, 2,809 electricity distribution transformers and 1,081 water supply schemes have been disrupted, affecting power and water supply in many parts of the state.