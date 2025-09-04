Punjab CM Mann directs to deploy 1,700 officers to supervise flood rescue, relief operations

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed to deploy around 1,700 gazetted officers to supervise rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected villages across the state, so that one officer will monitor the operations in each marooned village. Currently, 1698 villages in 23 districts have been inundated by floods, affecting more than 3.80 lakh people in the state.

Mann said that one gazetted officer is assigned for each village to ensure direct communication between the administration and the people in flood-affected villages. He said that this will enable the people affected by the natural disaster to share all kinds of problems and ensure prompt and appropriate solution.

He added that massive relief and rescue operations are already going on in the flood torn areas to ensure that people do not face any problem. Mann said that the state government is committed to the well-being of the people in these testing times.

He said that the state government has already ordered a special Girdawari to ascertain the loss incurred by people due to floods in the state. He said that the officers have been directed to ensure that the Special Girdawari is done fairly so that people are duly compensated for their loss. Mann claimed that his government would compensate the people for every loss.