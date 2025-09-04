Union Minister Chouhan inspects flood damage in Punjab, assures aid

CHANDIGARH: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today visited flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab, where he interacted with people, including farmers affected by the deluge.
After riding a tractor, Chouhan entered an inundated field in Gurdaspur and inspected the paddy crop damaged by the floodwater. Earlier in Amritsar, he stated that two central teams are also visiting the state to assess the situation arising out of floods and will submit a report to the Centre.
Chouhan visited one of the worst-affected villages of Ghonewal in Amritsar district and interacted with flood-hit residents. He would also visit Dharamkot Randhawa and Behrampur villages in Gurdaspur district.
During his interactions with farmers, he took stock of the situation. A farmer showed him the extensive damage caused to the crop. Chouhan even held the damaged crop, which had remained submerged.
He then waded through more than knee-deep water in the inundated field and checked the paddy crop. “Loss is visible. The crop is completely damaged, fields are inundated,” he said.
He added that the silt brought by the Ravi River has been deposited in fields, and there will be a crisis for the next crop. Chouhan further said the central government would do everything for farmers and people.
He was accompanied by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and national general secretary Tarun Chugh. He assured full support from the Union government in providing necessary assistance to the state for speedy relief and rehabilitation measures.
Talking to the media, Chouhan said, “Punjabis have always been at the forefront when it comes to serving the country and humanity. But today, Punjab is facing a difficult time due to floods and several villages are impacted, disrupting normal life, fields are inundated. The Centre fully stands with the people of Punjab in this difficult hour. I have been sent to Punjab by the Prime Minister. We will take stock of the situation, talk to the people,” he added.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria submitted a detailed report on the situation in the five border districts of Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur.
Kataria met Chouhan soon after he landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar and apprised him of the extensive damage to life, property, crops and infrastructure after visiting all five flood-affected districts from September 1 to 4.
He also briefed Chouhan about the relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the state government, Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Amritsar and submitted a memorandum, seeking ₹2,000 crore as financial assistance in the first phase for the losses caused by floods in the Ajnala Assembly constituency.
The AAP government has demanded the release of ₹60,000 crore in ‘pending’ dues of the state from the Centre.