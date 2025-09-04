Union Minister Chouhan inspects flood damage in Punjab, assures aid

CHANDIGARH: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today visited flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab, where he interacted with people, including farmers affected by the deluge.

After riding a tractor, Chouhan entered an inundated field in Gurdaspur and inspected the paddy crop damaged by the floodwater. Earlier in Amritsar, he stated that two central teams are also visiting the state to assess the situation arising out of floods and will submit a report to the Centre.

Chouhan visited one of the worst-affected villages of Ghonewal in Amritsar district and interacted with flood-hit residents. He would also visit Dharamkot Randhawa and Behrampur villages in Gurdaspur district.

During his interactions with farmers, he took stock of the situation. A farmer showed him the extensive damage caused to the crop. Chouhan even held the damaged crop, which had remained submerged.

He then waded through more than knee-deep water in the inundated field and checked the paddy crop. “Loss is visible. The crop is completely damaged, fields are inundated,” he said.

He added that the silt brought by the Ravi River has been deposited in fields, and there will be a crisis for the next crop. Chouhan further said the central government would do everything for farmers and people.