Accused in farmers' murder arrested, properties demolished amid tension in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: In the case of farmer Khet Singh’s murder, who was opposing illegal poaching and was later killed by hunters in Dangri village, the administration took stern action on Thursday night by demolishing the illegal properties of three accused.

According to police, a few days ago Khet Singh tried to stop hunters from killing deer. On Wednesday night, the accused allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons while he was sleeping in his field. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning, triggering tension across the village and nearby areas.

Villagers initially refused to cremate the body, demanding strict action against the culprits. Protests turned violent, with mobs torching shops, vehicles, and even a dumper belonging to the accused’s family. Police used lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd, during which several policemen were injured in stone pelting. Over two dozen protesters were detained.