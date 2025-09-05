Accused in farmers' murder arrested, properties demolished amid tension in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: In the case of farmer Khet Singh’s murder, who was opposing illegal poaching and was later killed by hunters in Dangri village, the administration took stern action on Thursday night by demolishing the illegal properties of three accused.
According to police, a few days ago Khet Singh tried to stop hunters from killing deer. On Wednesday night, the accused allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons while he was sleeping in his field. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning, triggering tension across the village and nearby areas.
Villagers initially refused to cremate the body, demanding strict action against the culprits. Protests turned violent, with mobs torching shops, vehicles, and even a dumper belonging to the accused’s family. Police used lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd, during which several policemen were injured in stone pelting. Over two dozen protesters were detained.
District SP Abhishek Shivhare confirmed that three accused—Ladu Khan, Alam Khan, and Khete Khan—were arrested and their vehicle seized. He said the murder was primarily motivated by Khet Singh’s opposition to hunting.
On Friday, following prolonged negotiations, authorities demolished five illegal shops linked to the accused and removed fencing from 150 bigha of encroached government land they had been cultivating. Only after these measures did villagers agree to conduct the cremation. Khet Singh’s last rites were performed around noon under heavy police security.
The incident has also taken a political turn. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has demanded strict action against the culprits, while former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad alleged in the Rajasthan Assembly that a particular community was being unfairly targeted in the aftermath of the killing.
Heavy police deployment continues in Dangri, with officials maintaining strict vigil as tension remains high in the area.