Ajit Pawar viral video: Party MLC seeks probe into selection of Anjana Krishna as IPS officer

After Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar drew flak over his threat to IPS officer Anjana Krishna in a video that went viral, his party MLC Amol Mitkari has raised questions over her selection through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
In a letter on Friday to the UPSC secretary, Mitkari asked for scrutiny and verification of her educational qualifications, caste certificate, and other documents.
"The investigation is needed to ensure proper scrutiny of official records because doubts are raised over Ms Anjana Krishna’s selection in UPSC. The commission should carry out an in-depth probe at its level and verify the facts and reality," he said.
Talking to the media, Mitkari drew a parallel between Krishna and the controversial former IAS trainee officer Pooja Khedkar, whose documents were obtained fraudulently. “The UPSC should carry out the probe and bring the truth into the public domain,” he added.
This follows the viral video in which Ajit Pawar can be heard threatening Krishna over the phone when she failed to recognise his voice.
The incident took place on Thursday evening when Krishna, serving as a sub-divisional police officer, visited Kurdu village in Solapur following complaints of illegal excavation of murrum, a material used in road construction.
The video shows local NCP worker Baba Jagtap calling Ajit Pawar and handing the phone to Krishna. During the call, Krishna told the caller she could not confirm if she was speaking to the Deputy Chief Minister and asked to be contacted directly on her official number.
"I can understand what you are saying, but I am unable to figure out if I am talking to the Deputy Chief Minister. Can you please call me at my number directly?" the IPS officer said.
Pawar, reportedly angered by her response, later made a video call to Krishna and instructed her to stop the action against the soil excavation. Krishna said she had not realised she was speaking to Pawar. He then asked if she could recognise him by face.
"I will take action against you. I am talking to you, and you are asking me to call you directly. You want to see me. Take my number and make a WhatsApp call. How dare you?" Pawar said.
After the video went viral, Pawar said that his intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that "the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further".
“I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage, and I value the rule of law above all. I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law," he added.