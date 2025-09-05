Ajit Pawar viral video: Party MLC seeks probe into selection of Anjana Krishna as IPS officer

After Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar drew flak over his threat to IPS officer Anjana Krishna in a video that went viral, his party MLC Amol Mitkari has raised questions over her selection through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In a letter on Friday to the UPSC secretary, Mitkari asked for scrutiny and verification of her educational qualifications, caste certificate, and other documents.

"The investigation is needed to ensure proper scrutiny of official records because doubts are raised over Ms Anjana Krishna’s selection in UPSC. The commission should carry out an in-depth probe at its level and verify the facts and reality," he said.

Talking to the media, Mitkari drew a parallel between Krishna and the controversial former IAS trainee officer Pooja Khedkar, whose documents were obtained fraudulently. “The UPSC should carry out the probe and bring the truth into the public domain,” he added.

This follows the viral video in which Ajit Pawar can be heard threatening Krishna over the phone when she failed to recognise his voice.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when Krishna, serving as a sub-divisional police officer, visited Kurdu village in Solapur following complaints of illegal excavation of murrum, a material used in road construction.