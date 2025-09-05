IPS officer row: Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), family in split over action against Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) and the Pawar family stand divided over defending Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after a video surfaced showing him rebuking a woman IPS officer for acting against illegal sand quarrying in Solapur district.
Opposition demanded action against DCM Ajit Pawar, but Sharad Pawar led NCP SP MLA and newly appointed general secretary, Rohit Pawar, came to the rescue of his uncle Ajit Pawar.
Defending Ajit Pawar, NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar said that there are many issues in the state, such as farmers' loan waiver, damage caused by unseasonal rains, but instead of discussing these critical issues, unfortunately, more discussion seems to be happening about the conversation between the female police officer and Ajitdada over sand quarrying.
He said, “In reality, even if Ajitdada speaks casually, a new person meeting him might feel that he is angry or upset. But Ajitdada's working style, nature, and straightforwardness have been known to the entire Maharashtra for the past 35-40 years. In the Solapur incident, the concerned IPS lady officer is also not at fault in any way,” Rohit Pawar said.
He further alleged and blamed this controversy on the Mahayuti alliance partners. “It appears that the friendly parties themselves are attempting to deliberately give a different spin to the conversation in Ajitdada's phone call and target him. Even though we are in opposition, my nature has always been to call a spade a spade, so Ajitdada should take note on this occasion of how our own friends are setting a trap. However, we will continue to draw the government's attention to the real issues without adding fuel to unnecessary controversies,” Rohit Pawar.
Other hand, senior NCP SP Lok Sabha MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar and cousin sister of Ajit Pawar, without taking Ajit Pawar's name, asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take cognisance of the BJP-led Mahayuti government DCM intimidating and attacking a lady IPS officer.
She said, “The member of the ruling dispensation attacking the credentials of IPS Anjana Krishna is a grave assault on our Constitution. When elected officials orchestrate character assassination, it undermines the Rule of Law, Article 14 & 311.”
Ms Sule further said, “Such systematic targeting of a woman officer violates constitutional guarantees of gender equality also. All members of the Executive must be protected from political intimidation to uphold the 'Idea of India' our Constitution enshrines. We expect that appropriate action will be taken to preserve the dignity of public office and independence of the civil services,” Ms Sule added, tagging the Prime Minister's office (PMO), Home Ministry and and Maharashtra CM Dev_Fadnavis.