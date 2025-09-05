IPS officer row: Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), family in split over action against Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) and the Pawar family stand divided over defending Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after a video surfaced showing him rebuking a woman IPS officer for acting against illegal sand quarrying in Solapur district.

Opposition demanded action against DCM Ajit Pawar, but Sharad Pawar led NCP SP MLA and newly appointed general secretary, Rohit Pawar, came to the rescue of his uncle Ajit Pawar.

Defending Ajit Pawar, NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar said that there are many issues in the state, such as farmers' loan waiver, damage caused by unseasonal rains, but instead of discussing these critical issues, unfortunately, more discussion seems to be happening about the conversation between the female police officer and Ajitdada over sand quarrying.

He said, “In reality, even if Ajitdada speaks casually, a new person meeting him might feel that he is angry or upset. But Ajitdada's working style, nature, and straightforwardness have been known to the entire Maharashtra for the past 35-40 years. In the Solapur incident, the concerned IPS lady officer is also not at fault in any way,” Rohit Pawar said.