My intention was not to interfere with law enforcement: Ajit Pawar on viral IPS officer call

Earlier, the Nationalist Congress Party had clarified that Pawar did not intend to completely halt the action.

Krishna, a 2022-23 batch IPS officer from Kerala, did not recognize Pawar’s voice in the initial call and asked him to contact her on her official number. When he identified himself as the Deputy Chief Minister, she insisted on continuing the conversation only via her official line. Pawar allegedly reacted angrily, warning her, “How dare you talk to the DCM in such a way? I will take action against you so that you remember my face.” He then reportedly video-called Krishna, directing her not to take action against the illegal sand quarrying and to coordinate with the town revenue officer.

No police complaint has been lodged regarding the incident so far.

The viral video has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the footage indicates that honest officers taking action against illegal activities are being intimidated. Raut alleged that Pawar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the BJP to protect their alleged illegal businesses and interests, and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against Pawar.

(With inputs from ENS)