My intention was not to interfere with law enforcement: Ajit Pawar on viral IPS officer call

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has responded to a viral video showing him purportedly rebuking a woman IPS officer over a phone call, asserting that his intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to “ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further.”
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pawar said his attention had been drawn to the circulating videos regarding his interaction with police officials in Solapur. “I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage. I value the rule of law above all,” he wrote. He added that he remains “firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law.”
The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online showing Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anjali Krishna being allegedly rebuked by Pawar over a phone call. Krishna was reportedly taking action against individuals involved in illegal excavation of 'murrum' soil in Solapur. In the viral clip, Pawar is heard instructing her to stop the action and inform the tehsildar that it had been stopped on his orders.
Earlier, the Nationalist Congress Party had clarified that Pawar did not intend to completely halt the action.
Krishna, a 2022-23 batch IPS officer from Kerala, did not recognize Pawar’s voice in the initial call and asked him to contact her on her official number. When he identified himself as the Deputy Chief Minister, she insisted on continuing the conversation only via her official line. Pawar allegedly reacted angrily, warning her, “How dare you talk to the DCM in such a way? I will take action against you so that you remember my face.” He then reportedly video-called Krishna, directing her not to take action against the illegal sand quarrying and to coordinate with the town revenue officer.
No police complaint has been lodged regarding the incident so far.
The viral video has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the footage indicates that honest officers taking action against illegal activities are being intimidated. Raut alleged that Pawar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the BJP to protect their alleged illegal businesses and interests, and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against Pawar.
(With inputs from ENS)