Border dispute with China, Pakistan’s proxy war against India biggest challenges: CDS Chauhan

LUCKNOW: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan Friday said geopolitics and war could not be seen in isolation, as war is a medium to achieve political ambitions. He claimed that India's border dispute with China remained one of the biggest challenges for the country with Pakistan's proxy war against India being the next major issue.

While speaking at two different events in Gorakhpur on Friday, the CDS said that while China's border dispute remained the biggest challenge, Islamabad's strategy had always been to 'bleed India by a thousand cuts.' He felt that the challenges before countries were not momentary and that they existed in different forms.

"I think the boundary dispute with China is India's biggest challenge and will continue to remain so. The second major challenge is Pakistan’s proxy war against India, with a strategy of 'bleed India by a thousand cuts',” Anil Chauhan told the gathering.

The CDS also said that the changed domains of war were another challenge for the nations. "It now includes cyber and space. Both of our opponents are nuclear powers and it will always remain a challenge to decide what kind of operations we want to undertake against them," he added.