Himachal CM urges BJP MPs to push Centre for forest land allocation, special relief package

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the BJP and its Members of Parliament to seek the Central Government’s support for approving the allotment of one bigha of forest land per disaster-affected family, along with a special relief package.
He pointed out that 68 per cent of the state’s land is categorised as forest land, and without the Centre’s approval, the state government cannot provide such land. CM Sukhu also said that the state government has prepared a project worth Rs 3,000 crore to obtain assistance from the World Bank for disaster management and rehabilitation.
The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of disaster-affected areas in Kullu and Manali districts. During his visit to Kullu, CM Sukhu reviewed the damage caused by flash floods and cloudbursts in various regions and interacted with affected families, assuring them of all possible assistance from the state government.
“The state government is extending assistance to affected families from its own limited resources, as no support has so far been received from the Central Government. We have requested the Centre to provide one bigha of forest land to each affected family to help them resettle in safer locations,” CM Sukhu said.
He further urged BJP MPs to press the Central Government for approval of this request and for the sanction of a special relief package. “BJP leaders are active only on social media, but they have done nothing on the ground for the disaster-hit people. On the other hand, Congress leaders are reaching out to the people and working to alleviate the hardships caused by the disaster,” he remarked.
CM Sukhu said that the state government has prepared a ₹3,000 crore project to secure World Bank assistance for disaster management and rehabilitation of affected families.
The Chief Minister added that this year’s monsoon had caused widespread devastation across the state, resulting in heavy loss of life and property.
“During the past four days, rainfall has caused further damage in various parts of the state. The government is extending every possible support to those affected and has directed district administrations to provide maximum assistance to affected families,” he said.
CM Sukhu informed that the administration had deployed Army Chinook and MI-17 helicopters to rescue devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba district.
“A total of 605 devotees were safely evacuated from Bharmour and transported free of cost to their destinations in HRTC buses on Thursday,” he said. The government has also cancelled all examinations in the state due to adverse weather and road conditions.
He said the government was also making efforts to transport the produce of farmers and orchardists from disaster-affected regions to the markets.
“At present, the top priority is to restore roads and ensure essential services such as electricity and water supply at the earliest. Families whose houses have been completely destroyed are being provided with financial assistance of ₹7.70 lakh by the state government. Compensation will also be given for the loss of livestock,” CM Sukhu added.
The Chief Minister departed for Kullu from Jubbarhatti Airport in Shimla in an Air Force helicopter, carrying rations and essential supplies. He inspected damaged roads, bridges and private properties at Vashisth Chowk, Manali, Bahang and Old Manali. He also visited devastation sites at Akhara Bazaar in Kullu, where heavy landslides buried several houses, causing deaths.
CM Sukhu instructed the administration to accelerate relief and rescue operations and directed BRO officials to restore the damaged road at the earliest. He also inspected the damaged Bhootnath and Bhuntar bridges during the visit.