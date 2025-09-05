Himachal CM urges BJP MPs to push Centre for forest land allocation, special relief package

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the BJP and its Members of Parliament to seek the Central Government’s support for approving the allotment of one bigha of forest land per disaster-affected family, along with a special relief package.

He pointed out that 68 per cent of the state’s land is categorised as forest land, and without the Centre’s approval, the state government cannot provide such land. CM Sukhu also said that the state government has prepared a project worth Rs 3,000 crore to obtain assistance from the World Bank for disaster management and rehabilitation.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of disaster-affected areas in Kullu and Manali districts. During his visit to Kullu, CM Sukhu reviewed the damage caused by flash floods and cloudbursts in various regions and interacted with affected families, assuring them of all possible assistance from the state government.

“The state government is extending assistance to affected families from its own limited resources, as no support has so far been received from the Central Government. We have requested the Centre to provide one bigha of forest land to each affected family to help them resettle in safer locations,” CM Sukhu said.

He further urged BJP MPs to press the Central Government for approval of this request and for the sanction of a special relief package. “BJP leaders are active only on social media, but they have done nothing on the ground for the disaster-hit people. On the other hand, Congress leaders are reaching out to the people and working to alleviate the hardships caused by the disaster,” he remarked.

