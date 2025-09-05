India's first Vande Bharat sleeper likely to run from Bihar

NEW DELHI: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Ministry of Railways is likely to introduce the first sleeper version of the semi high-speed Vande Bharat train, potentially linking Patna or Sitamarhi in Bihar to New Delhi. The inaugural rake is expected to be launched by the end of this month or in the first week of October, well ahead of the 243-member assembly elections scheduled for November in Bihar.

The high-tech Vande Bharat sleeper train, which has already completed successful trial runs, is currently undergoing final modifications with the addition of advanced onboard facilities. According to a senior source in the ministry, the train is being equipped to offer a more comfortable and secure long-distance travel experience.

“The sleeper version of Vande Bharat train will cater a great need of the people of Bihar passing through the UP's many areas to New Delhi,” said the railway source. “It will have a new designed comfortable berths of first, second and third classes with other hi-tech facilities including CCTV camera for safety and others onboard", said a railway source.