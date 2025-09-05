Jarange says Marathas deserved quota since 1881; accuses Bhujbal of blocking the rise of OBC leaders

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Activist Manoj Jarange on Friday said the Maratha community, "though eligible for reservation since 1881," had not sought it earlier as it was a progressive group, but now needed quota to secure the future of its generations.

Speaking to reporters at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he was admitted after calling off his five-day hunger strike in Mumbai, Jarange also accused Maharashtra minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of not letting others from his group shine.

"The Maratha community has been eligible for quota since 1881 (referring to the Hyderabad gazetteer). Our forefathers were progressive, so they didn't avail themselves of this benefit. But we must ensure a secure future for the coming generations. Therefore, reservation has become a necessity for us," he said.

Jarange ended his fast on Tuesday at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai after the Maharashtra government announced forming a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state.