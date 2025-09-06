CEC Gyanesh Kumar to hold meeting with Chief Electoral Officers on September 10; likely to discuss nationwide SIR

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India has called a meeting of all the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the states and Union Territories on Wednesday to discuss and deliberate on their preparedness to conduct similar exercise in the rest of the country, officials said on Saturday.

They said that though the conduct of SIR in other states would be in focus, deliberations would also take place on other issues relating to holding upcoming assembly elections later this year in Bihar and in few other states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pudduchery next year.

Noting that the meeting is going to be third of such kind since Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took charge of the office on February 19 this year, the officials said, the conglomeration will be attended by him, election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi and other senior officers of the ECI.

A senior poll panel official said, “Even as the final agenda for the meeting is yet to be finalised, during the deliberations, it is expected that the Commission is going to assess the preparedness of different states to take up SIR exercise

"As after Bihar, the next round of intensive revision exercises is going to be taken up in those states, which are scheduled to go for assembly polls next year.”

They, however, confirmed that all the CEOs have been asked to make presentations with regard to the number of electors and the details of the last SIR conducted in their respective states and UTs.