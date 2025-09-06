"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate": PM Modi after Trump called India-US ties "very special"

Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

However, he expressed displeasure over what "he (PM Modi) is doing" in contemporary times.

When asked by ANI, "Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?", US President Trump said, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion."

The US President also responded to his post on Truth Social, where he called out losing 'India and Russia to China', saying that he does not think that has happened.