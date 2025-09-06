'I don't think we have...': Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday responded to his post on Truth Social where he called of losing 'India and Russia to China', saying that he does not think that has happened.

Responding to ANI while adressing the media at the White House, Trump also expressed disappointment with India purchasing Russian oil and spoke about the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on India.

On being asked to whom he blames for losing India to China in his post earlier on Friday, the US President said, "I don't think we have. I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi as you know. He was here couple of months ago, in fact we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference."

A few days after India, Russia and China stood together at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Tianjin, United States President Donald Trump posted a comment on his social media platform Truth Social, stating that the US has "lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China."

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump wrote.