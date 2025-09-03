We get along with India very well but relationship was 'one-sided': Donald Trump

NEW YORK, Washington US President Donald Trump said America gets along with India very well but the relationship was "one-sided" for many years since New Delhi was charging Washington "tremendous tariffs".

"No, we get along with India very well," Trump said in the White House on Tuesday in response to a question on whether he is considering taking away some of the tariffs imposed on India.

He said that for many years, the relationship between India and US was it was "one-sided" and that changed when he assumed office.

"India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world," Trump said adding that the US was therefore not doing much business with India.