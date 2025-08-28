India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon; tariffs need to be addressed for pact: Official

The two countries started negotiations for BTA in March. So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed. The US team, which was scheduled to visit India from August 25, for the next round of negotiations for the agreement, postponed the meeting.

The talks are paused as the US is pressing for greater market access in politically sensitive areas such as agri and dairy sectors, which India cannot accept as it affects the livelihood of small and marginal farmers.

When asked whether India will impose retaliatory duties on the US, the official said: "Retaliation and negotiations cannot go hand-in-hand. Right now, the talks are only postponed, it has not been taken off the table. So, why should we be worried?Retaliation is something which we can do at any point of time."

India has reserved its rights under the WTO (World Trade Organisation) norms to impose retaliatory duties on the US against Washington's taxes on steel and aluminium and auto and auto components.

The official added that the Indian industry's key demand is that "we should do the deal in the best interest of the country".

"We are engaged. We feel that India and the US are complementary economies and both countries need to arrive at a deal, but a deal which is a win-win proposition and which is in the national interest of both the countries," said the official who did not wish to be named.

At the official level lot of engagements are going on. On August 26, senior officials of India and the US have discussed bilateral ties in the areas of trade and investment, critical minerals, and energy security, including strengthening civil nuclear cooperation.

The virtual talks held on Monday under the framework of '2+2 Intersessional Dialogue' came against the backdrop of strain in ties between the two countries over the Trump administration's policies on trade and tariff.

"That means the engagement between the two countries is going on and on the trade front also, the engagement at commerce ministry level is going on. We are talking to each other," the official added.

The US and India have announced plans to conclude the first phase of BTA by fall (September-October) of 2025. The two countries are aiming at more than doubling the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, from the present USD 191 billion.

While the 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US has come into effect from August 7, an additional 25 per cent announced on India as penalty for buying crude oil and military equipment from Russia, came into effect from August 27.