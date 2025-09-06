Kerala Congress’s ‘Biharis, bidis’ jibe irks Tejashwi

PATNA: A social media post by the Kerala Congress, likening Bihar to a bidi, has snowballed into a political storm in the state, with leaders cutting across party lines condemning the remark and demanding an apology.

The tweet, which read “Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered sin anymore”, was deleted shortly after it appeared, but not before drawing sharp criticism from NDA leaders. The comment was made in the context of recent GST reforms that reduced the tax rate on bidis from 28 to 18%, while increasing duties on cigars, cigarettes, and other tobacco products to 40 percent.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, addressing a hurried press conference in Patna, distanced himself from the controversy. “I am not aware of Kerala Congress making any such remark. I have not seen the post, so I cannot make any comment on it. But if it (Kerala Congress) has made any objectionable remark against Bihar, it should definitely apologise,” he said.

The issue comes at a sensitive time, with assembly elections barely two months away. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary said, “First, they insulted the revered mother of our honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, and now they insult the entire Bihar. This is the true character of Congress, which is being exposed before the country.”