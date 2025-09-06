Meghalaya police file 790-page charge sheet in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Police have filed a 790-page charge sheet in the Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

The charge sheet was filed in a local court against Raghuvanshi’s wife Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (both prime accused) and three hitmen – Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi.

Sonam and Kushwaha were booked under Sections 103(1), 238(a) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These sections deal with charges relating to murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence or giving false information.

A supplementary charge sheet will be filed against three other accused – Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar and Silome James – for allegedly destroying evidence. They were arrested from different parts of Madhya Pradesh, weeks after the murder.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said Sonam had an affair with Kushwaha, and she conspired with him and the three hitmen to murder her husband during their honeymoon trip to the picturesque Sohra (Cherrapunjee).

Earlier, the police had stated that Sonam, Kushwaha and the hitmen confessed to their involvement in the murder.