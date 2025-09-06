PM Modi, French President Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Saturday, during which they exchanged views on India-France bilateral ties and an early end to the conflict in Ukraine
PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent stance advocating a peaceful resolution to the war through dialogue and diplomacy, and called for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.
PM Modi said that the two leaders exchanged views on key regional and international developments.(PMO)
“The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability,” PM Modi said in a X post.
He added that the conversation included a positive review of bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as defence, space, science, technology, and the economy.
The Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in February 2026, and said he looked forward to welcoming the French President in India.
Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability.
The discussion comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity surrounding the Ukraine- Russia conflict.
Modi recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, where he welcomed recent efforts towards peace.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also spoken to Modi just days earlier, expressing appreciation for India’s potential role in promoting peace.
The timing of the Modi-Macron dialogue is significant, following US President Donald Trump’s meetings with Zelenskyy and other European leaders in Washington, as well as his earlier summit with Putin in Alaska, moves seen as part of renewed international attempts to end the Ukraine conflict.