PM Modi, French President Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Saturday, during which they exchanged views on India-France bilateral ties and an early end to the conflict in Ukraine

PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent stance advocating a peaceful resolution to the war through dialogue and diplomacy, and called for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

PM Modi said that the two leaders exchanged views on key regional and international developments.(PMO)

“The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability,” PM Modi said in a X post.

He added that the conversation included a positive review of bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as defence, space, science, technology, and the economy.