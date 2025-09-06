SC to hear activist Jyoti Jagtap’s bail plea in Elgar Parishad case on September 8

While rejecting Jagtap's bail plea earlier, the High Court in its order noted that the NIA’s case against her was "prima facie true" and that she was part of a "larger criminal conspiracy" allegedly hatched by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit. It also stated that her involvement in the case could not be ruled out.

Jagtap, who is an accused and in jail for her alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, had approached the apex court challenging the October 17, 2022 order of the High Court dismissing her bail plea.

Further, the High Court had observed that Jagtap was an active member of the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM) group, which, during its stage play at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, made "aggressive, and highly provocative slogans".

Another accused, Shoma Sen, has also been an undertrial prisoner since June 6, 2018, and is lodged at Byculla jail in Mumbai for her alleged involvement in the same case.

Jagtap and several other accused persons — including 14 other activists, academics, and educationists — have been charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections for their alleged involvement in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon–Elgar Parishad Maoist links and criminal conspiracy case.